A thousand Ukrainian pupils enrolled in Galway schools at end of last school year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost a thousand Ukrainian pupils were enrolled in schools in Galway at the end of the last school year.

According to new data from the Department of Education, 628 were enrolled in Galway primary schools, with 325 in secondary.

The Galway figure accounts for 6% of a total of 15,625 Ukrainian pupils enrolled in schools across Ireland.

The counties hosting the highest number of Ukrainian students are Dublin, Kerry and Cork – with the lowest, Monaghan, Longford and Offaly.