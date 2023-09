A thousand customers without power in Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over a thousand customers in Headford are without electricity this afternoon.

ESB Networks is working to repair a fault which is likely due to the impacts of Storm Agnes.

It’s estimated power will be restored in the area by 4:30pm.

Galway remains under a Status Yellow wind warning until midnight – while orange wind and rain alerts are in place for counties in the South and East