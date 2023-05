Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A new report by Carzone shows 69 percent of people say fuel cost is a main financial concern when buying a car.

It comes as the price of diesel and petrol rises by 5 and 6 cent respectively at midnight, as excise duty cuts lapse.

Carzone’s Karl Connolly says the fuel price rise means people are more likely to go electric:

These taxi drivers in Eyre Square told FYI Galway say the fuel price increases are frustrating but there’s nothing they can do about them