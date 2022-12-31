A special event takes place this evening in St Nicholas Collegiate Church as Galway City and County prepare to ring in the New Year

Galway City and County is currently preparing to ring in the New Year with different events this evening.

A very special event will take place this evening at St Nicholas Collegiate Church in the city.

The event will begin with a Watch Night Service in the church at 11.30pm overseen by The Very Reverend Lynda Peilow and will continue until midnight when the bells will ring to see out 2022 and welcome in 2023.

Provost Peilow explains the significance of tonight’s event.

There is also good news for those who will be unable to attend as the ceremony will be streamed live on the St Nicholas Collegiate Church Facebook Page.