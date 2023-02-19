A pedestrian has died following a traffic collision on the N84 this morning

A Pedestrian has died following a traffic collision in County Galway.

The Fatal Traffic Collision happened on the N84 at Carrowbrowne this morning shortly before 6.30am and involved a car and a Pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway (UHG) where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for assessment only.

The road at the crash site remains closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are currently in place on the N84.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.