A mother from Galway becomes the eighth person to die following cosmetic surgery in Turkey

It has been reported this morning that a mother from Galway has become the eighth person to die after cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

The Sunday Times reports that it is understood the woman, in her early 50’s, died following abdominoplasty in a Turkish clinic.

She is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren.

The latest fatality is at least the eighth Irish citizen to die after travelling to Turkey for medical or cosmetic surgery in the past two years, including one man who died on May 28 during a dental procedure.

It also comes following fresh warnings from doctors this weekend to the public about travelling to Turkey for cosmetic surgery.

An online page was set up for the deceased Galway mother by her daughter last weekend to help pay to repatriate her body.

That appeal raised more than €10,000.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has declined to comment.