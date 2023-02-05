A man in his 20’s dies and another is injured after a crash on the N63 this afternoon.

A man in his 20’s has died after a crash on the N63 this afternoon.

The single vehicle collision happened on the N63 between Newbridge and Ballygar at approximately 12.45pm.

The passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Portiuncula University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver, also in his 20’s, was taken to hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

The road remains closed and gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.