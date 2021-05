print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The number of Covid-19 patients in public hospitals has halved in the past month.

It dropped to 111 last night from 126 yesterday and is the lowest since September 27th

Four hospitals have only one Covid patient and seven have none at all.

Figures for Galway show no change from yesterday with 7 in Galway University Hospital with 3 in Intensive care

There is a reduction of one in Portiuncla Hospital Ballinasloe with just 1 patient in hospital and no admittals to ICU