A boost for Gaeilge in Knocknacarra and Barna with opening of new Irish Language Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Young Gaelgeoirs were centre stage today during the official opening of the new Irish Language Centre in Knocknacarra.

Junior Gaelteacht Minister Jack Chambers cut the red ribbon at Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh to officially open the centre.

It will provide pre-school and after-school facilities, along with supporting the implementation of an Irish language plan for the Knockncarra and Barna areas.

Minister Chambers was greeted at the door with live Irish music, and met some of the young children attending the school: