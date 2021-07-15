994 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide

print

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 994* confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 80 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 22 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “More than 70% of the adult population have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and almost 60% of adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is of course good news and a great cause for hope, however, there is still a significant cohort of the population who are not yet fully vaccinated, or as is the case with children, for whom vaccination is still a little way off and subject to future guidance.



“People who are unvaccinated, including children, should continue to avoid high-risk, uncontrolled indoor settings. That includes indoor hospitality. I know this is a difficult message for people, particularly parents of unvaccinated children to hear, but if we stick with the public health measures, we can limit transmission of this disease and protect others.



“We continue to keep all of the public health guidance under review. That includes all elements of the further re-opening of society and looking forward to September and a return to education for students. In the meantime, avoid crowds, wear a mask, manage your contacts, keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible, and, if indoors, ensure that the room is well ventilated.”