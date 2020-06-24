98% rise in theft from vehicles in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a 98 per cent rise in theft from vehicles in Galway city in the first five months of this year, compared to the same period in 2019.

Figures from the latest Garda report show there were 97 incidents of theft from vehicles between January and May.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley has warned the majority of cases happened because car doors were left unlocked.

Meanwhile, burglaries are up by 38 per cent this year, with 102 reported cases.

Theft from shops has fallen by 8 per cent, with the figure dropping from 256 in the first five months of 2019 to 236 in 2020.

City Councillor Frank Fahy says people need to ensure they lock their doors