Galway Bay fm newsroom – 96 people from the Western region have been diagnosed with mumps so far this year.

New HSE figures reveal almost 600 people nationwide have had the illness confirmed in first 11 weeks of 2019- that’s more than all cases reported last year.

Mumps is an acute viral infection with symptoms including fever, headache and swollen salivary glands. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…