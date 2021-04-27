950 fewer people claiming PUP in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 950 fewer people claimed the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Galway this week

21,783 people claimed the PUP in Galway which is also substantially fewer than the number claiming the payment at its peak in early May last year which was just over 33,000

Nationally, 403,000 people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week , a drop of over 17,600 on last week.

14,500 people closed their PUP account to return to work.

The construction sector saw the largest decrease in the number of people receiving the payment this week, with 6,600 fewer people getting the payment.

The sectors with the highest number in receipt of the payment are accommodation and food services, followed by retail.