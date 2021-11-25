95 waiting for initial appointment with the Child and Adolescent Mental Health service

Galway Bay FM newsroom- There are 95 young people across the West on a waiting list for an initial appointment with the Child and Adolescent Mental Health service.

Councillor Evelyn Parsons raised the query at a meeting of the HSE Regional Health Forum West where she was advised 36 have been waiting for three to six months.

The Ballinasloe area Councillor also queried the CAMHS Connect service and its effectiveness and raised concerns that three key personnel are still outstanding.

Chief Officer at Community Healthcare West Breda Crehan Roche said it is a very successful intervention which has received positive feedback from parents and families.

The service provides intensive outreach support to young people in a bid to prevent hospital admission or facilitate early discharge.

Councillor Parsons says such services are vital as young people try to navigate the challenges of a pandemic.