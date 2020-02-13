95 St Vincent de Paul projects supported by bequest of late city publican Maureen O’Connell

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A report was launched in the city this lunchtime on the various St Vincent De Paul projects throughout Galway city and county which have benefited from a multi-million euro bequest from the late publican Maureen O’Connell.

A total of 95 projects have supported thousands of people in Galway City and County having received over nine point 6 million euro (9.6) from the bequest.

Maureen O’Connell was the proprietor of O’Connell’s public house in Eyre Square when she died in 1998.

Her bequest from her estate became available to SVP in 2007 totaling €7.73 million and grew to €10.5 million through accumulated bank interest and other income.

The fund has supported St Vincent De Paul’s social housing projects in the city – including enhancement works at Madeira Court, the purchase of four new apartments at Rendu Court and the refurbishment of St. Anthony’s Hostel.

For more on the projects supported by the Maureen O’Connell bequest, tune into Galway Bay fm news…