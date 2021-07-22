95% increase in uptake of Covid 19 tests in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been an increase of 95% in the uptake of Covid 19 testing in Galway.

Data from the HSE reveals the steep increase in the last three weeks when compared to the same period in June.

Across the wider western region, the uptake has increased by 41%.

Chief Officer Community Healthcare West Breda Crehan-Roche says the walk in centres in Galway and in Mayo and Roscommon have been extremely busy and have placed increased pressure on the system.

A positivity rate of 14% was recently recorded earlier this week at the city walk-in centre based at Forster Street.

Breda Crehan-Roche said younger unvaccintaed people account for a considerable number of positive cases in Galway.

She told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that people are being responsible and getting checked.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.