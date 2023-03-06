944 Ukrainian children currently enrolled in schools across Galway

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- There are 944 Ukrainian children enrolled in schools in Galway as of the 1st of March.

606 are in Galway primary schools, with the remaining 338 enrolled in secondary schools across the county.

Meanwhile, nationally there are almost 15,000 Ukrainian children now enrolled in schools in Ireland.

Cork and Dublin schools have taken in the most pupils so far, with Donegal, Kerry and Galway also recording high intakes.

Regional education and language teams are in place to ensure accessible information is available to schools and support services locally.