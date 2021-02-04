93 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, nationally 1318 cases and 75 further deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 75 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

46 of these deaths occurred in February, 27 occurred in January, 2 were earlier.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 34-100 years.

There has been a total of 3,586* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 3rd February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 200,744** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

622 are men / 688 are women

58% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 40 years old

428 in Dublin, 122 in Cork, 93 in Galway, 78 in Kildare, 77 in Limerick and the remaining 520 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 2pm today, 1,284 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 188 are in ICU. 74 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We know that the over 70s have suffered the greatest burden of mortality and serious illness from COVID-19. Ireland is now in a good position; we can now offer highly effective and safe vaccines to this cohort.”

“The superior efficacy demonstrated by the mRNA vaccines authorised for use in Ireland, Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna mean that the mRNA vaccines are the right vaccine to provide the highest level of protection available to those over 70.”

“Over the coming weeks, we will see many more of our vulnerable loved ones receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. This is good news and gives all of us great hope. However, even if you have received your COVID-19 vaccine, you must continue to wash your hands, wear a face covering, maintain a social distance and keep your close contacts to a minimum. Until we have all been vaccinated, we must act as though none of us have been vaccinated.”

Dr Lucy Jessop, Director, National Immunisation Office: “The NIO works with colleagues across the HSE and in primary care to administer millions of vaccines every year. We are using our vast expertise and experience to deliver the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme safely and securely.”

“My colleagues and I in the National Immunisation Office are continuing to work hard to finalise our preparations, ensuring we are ready to administer safe and effective vaccines to the most vulnerable in our society as they are called for vaccination”.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today we have reached another significant and unwelcome milestone as we report more than 200,000 confirmed cases. We must all redouble our efforts and drive down the incidence of disease in our community.”

“We are noticing a clear pattern in people with symptoms delaying contacting their GP to arrange a test. It is vital that as soon as you notice that you have symptoms of COVID-19 that you isolate and contact your GP immediately. By acting quickly, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect our vulnerable loved ones.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “The next few weeks will be difficult for all of us, as we bring the daily case levels below 1,000 per day, our progress will seem to slow down. It is now more important than ever that we continue our efforts to bring case numbers down towards the very low levels we achieved in June and July. In that regard, it is very good news that our estimates of the R number are well below one – in the region of 0.5 – 0.8.”

“I noted last week that the testing of close contacts will impact on case numbers in the coming days. We shouldn’t be disappointed by this, it shows that we have moved from the mitigation phase of the last few weeks, back to the containment phase where we are tracking down every possible chain of transmission.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 3,586 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 200,744 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 03 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 03Feb2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 03Feb2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (21Jan2021 to 03Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (21Jan2021 to 03Feb2021) Ireland 1,318 1,102 397.1 18,909 Monaghan 27 27 876.4 538 Waterford 40 40 612.9 712 Louth 38 38 609.9 786 Carlow 46 20 586.7 334 Wexford 28 54 525.0 786 Dublin 428 383 480.6 6,475 Mayo 27 30 442.1 577 Offaly 21 17 424.6 331 Meath 68 42 411.2 802 Galway 93 70 374.7 967 Limerick 77 47 374.6 730 Longford 8 5 345.0 141 Kildare 78 53 342.9 763 Donegal 36 27 338.0 538 Cork 122 97 323.7 1,757 Cavan 23 14 320.3 244 Sligo 13 12 311.3 204 Tipperary 22 24 301.5 481 Laois 19 18 277.5 235 Wicklow 27 25 275.2 392 Westmeath 16 13 268.1 238 Clare 14 12 216.3 257 Leitrim 8 5 209.1 67 Kilkenny 16 10 195.5 194 Kerry 20 14 183.5 271 Roscommon <5 5 137.9 89

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.