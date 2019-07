Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There is a 95 per cent uptake of the MMR vaccine in Galway while the uptake for the meningitis C vacine is 92 per cent.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Department of Health regarding the vaccine for children up to 2 years of age.

No region in Ireland met its target for Meningitis C vaccinations last year.

1 in every 20 people who contracts the bacterial infection dies.

