92 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals

92 patients are on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today.

Across the country, 587 people are waiting for beds in hospitals.

82 people are awaiting a bed at University Hospital Galway.

This means it’s the second most overcrowded hospital in the country.

It comes behind Limerick, where 101 patients are on trolleys.

In Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe 10 people are on trolleys.

In a statement hospital authority Saolta requests that people only attend the Ed at UHG in an emergency situation.

It adds the hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents but people who are seriously injured will be priority and those who don’t require urgent care may be waiting longer.

Yesterday’s attendance at A&E was 248, with 83 presentations up to lunchtime today.