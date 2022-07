Galway Bay fm newsroom – On average, just over 91 percent of the Galway population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

It reflects the national average, which also stands at 91 percent.

According to CSO figures, up to date as of May 2022, Galway City East is the area with the lowest vaccination rate – with just 86 percent fully vaccinated.

That’s followed closely by the Galway City Central electoral area, at 87 percent of those aged 12 and over.