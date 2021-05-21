90% of Galway survey respondents say COVID-19 has negatively impacted their mental health

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 90% of respondents to a Galway survey say the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted their mental health.

The survey, which was launched by Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, was completed by 140 local people.

Feedback from the study has also revealed that 25% of respondents say their mental health appointments have been delayed during the emergency.

Meanwhile, 88% expressed that they have been feeling down or depressed in recent months.

Deputy Farrell argues pre-pandemic mental health care waiting lists, within the public system, were at crisis levels but are now at unprecedented emergency levels.

The Sinn Fein TD says there has also been a significant increase in the number of young people and adults presenting with eating disorders.

She says an emergency response to the mental health crisis must be implemented – for more on this, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour