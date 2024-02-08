90% of Galway renters have ongoing housing maintenance issues

Almost 90 percent of tenants in Galway are experiencing ongoing housing maintenance issues in their rented homes.

That’s according to a survey of both Council and private tenants, conducted by Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell.

She has described the survey as proof of how ‘dysfunctional’ the housing system is.

The main issues people are having with their rented accommodation revolve around damp and mould – while leaks, heating and hot water were also areas of contention

Over half of tenants with a housing maintenance issue say it has been ongoing for more than 2 years

30 percent of tenants who have contacted their landlords or the council with such issues have done so more than ten times.

Meanwhile, as little as five percent of tenants said their issue had been fixed, with 36 percent saying no one had even visited the house to address the issue