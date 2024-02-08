Galway Bay FM

8 February 2024

~1 minutes read

90% of Galway renters have ongoing housing maintenance issues

Share story:
90% of Galway renters have ongoing housing maintenance issues

Almost 90 percent of tenants in Galway are experiencing ongoing housing maintenance issues in their rented homes.

That’s according to a survey of both Council and private tenants, conducted by Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell.

She has described the survey as proof of how ‘dysfunctional’ the housing system is.

The main issues people are having with their rented accommodation revolve around damp and mould – while leaks, heating and hot water were also areas of contention

Over half of tenants with a housing maintenance issue say it has been ongoing for more than 2 years

30 percent of tenants who have contacted their landlords or the council with such issues have done so more than ten times.

Meanwhile, as little as five percent of tenants said their issue had been fixed, with 36 percent saying no one had even visited the house to address the issue

Share story:

Former University of Galway student to share harrowing story in stalking documentary

A former University of Galway student will share her horrifying ordeal of being stalked in a special TV documentary next week. It aims to shed light on th...

ATU secures €20m for research offices and staff recruitment

Atlantic Technological University has secured almost €20m to enhance research and innovation opportunities for the region. Minister for Further and High...

Galway farm selected to take part in national profitability and environmental programme

A Galway farmer has been selected to take part in a national programme which aims to improve farm profitability and environmental practices. David Gannon,...

People in Galway had below average level of disposable income in 2021

People in Galway had a below average level of disposable income in 2021. Data from the CSO shows the figure for Galway was €23,495 per person – wh...