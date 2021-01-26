90 further deaths from COVID-19 nationally, and 928 new cases, 53 in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 90 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

89* deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 83 years and the age range is 48-99 years.

There has been a total of 3,066** COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 25th January, the HPSC has been notified of 928 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 189,851 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

418 are men / 506 are women

50% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 44 years old

257 in Dublin, 115 in Cork, 71 in Louth, 53 in Galway, 45 in Limerick and the remaining 387 cases are spread across all other counties***

As of 2pm today, 1,750 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 216 are in ICU. 65 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Today we are reporting a further 90 deaths, bringing our cumulative total of lives lost to COVID-19 to more than 3,000 in Ireland. This highly infectious disease is having a severe impact on the most vulnerable in our society and we must continue the good work we are doing to suppress it.

“The decline in daily incidence of COVID-19 has begun, however the volume of disease in our communities remains very high. To date we have reported 96,000 cases in January 2021, which has already passed the total of 93,500 cases reported in 2020. Indeed, public health doctors in the Midlands reported a total of 4,000 cases in the first 8 months of 2020 and another 4,000 cases in the first four weeks of 2021.

“Through our enhanced public health surveillance programme, we have identified 6 additional cases linked to the Southern African variant of concern. All cases are being followed up by public health teams in line with the latest ECDC guidance published on the 21st January.

“The downturn in incidence has been achieved through the determination of people across the country to stay at home, to work from home and to avoid meeting and socialising with others. It is imperative that everyone continues to strictly adhere to the public health advice to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this highly-infectious disease.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*There is one death where the date of death is under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 3,066 deaths reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

7 Day Incidence is 273.8

5-day moving average is 1,591

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 25 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 25Jan2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases~ (to 25Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 25Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 25Jan2021) Ireland 928 1,591 721.1 34,336 Monaghan 27 50 1,475.9 906 Louth 71 79 1,139.0 1,468 Carlow 36 26 964.3 549 Waterford 37 67 953.7 1,108 Mayo 31 48 841.3 1,098 Dublin 257 521 839.2 11,307 Wexford 16 70 834.2 1,249 Limerick 45 62 781.9 1,524 Cavan 7 21 737.8 562 Donegal 38 39 712.3 1,134 Meath 39 68 700.9 1,367 Offaly 20 32 691.4 539 Cork 115 162 689.9 3,745 Kildare 24 58 631.4 1,405 Galway 53 65 616.1 1,590 Laois 9 17 591.5 501 Tipperary 19 44 559.7 893 Clare 15 25 536.1 637 Wicklow 16 32 464.1 661 Kilkenny 9 18 427.3 424 Sligo 5 17 408.9 268 Westmeath 11 20 397.7 353 Longford 6 12 384.1 157 Kerry 19 25 381.8 564 Roscommon <5 7 373.4 241 Leitrim <5 6 268.4 86

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.