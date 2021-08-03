9 rural Galway schools included in pilot teacher share initiative

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 9 rural Galway schools have been included in a pilot teacher sharing initiative.

Six clusters across Galway, Donegal, Kerry, Wicklow and Waterford are being formed – made up of between three and five schools each.

A number of rural schools will have the option of sharing teachers and principals under a new project being launched today.

They included two Galway primary school clusters, with South Galway schools St Columba’s, Kilbeacanty, Lurga and Tierneevin grouping with Tubber National School from county Clare.

The second cluster will consist of Scoil Náisiúnta Naomh Ciaráin, Aird Mhóir, Mhuire, Naomh Colmáin and Ard in the Carna area of Connemara.

They will be encouraged to identify common challenges and receive funding under the two-year initiative.

Among the options are sharing teachers, organising common activities and bringing a number of schools under the management of one principal.