print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 9 people with COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today including four fully vaccinated patients.

Seven of the patients are being treated at UHG while two are receiving care at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

According to HSE figures, four patients who have been fully vaccinated against the virus were admitted to UHG in past 48 hours.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patients are being treated in the ICU at UHG this afternoon but none in Portiuncula’s critical care unit.

Nationwide, there are 95 people with Coronavirus in Irish hospitals including 23 in ICU.

The HSE’s chief clinical officer, Colm Henry says 20% of people currently being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 have been fully vaccinated but vaccines are still providing a high level of protection.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.