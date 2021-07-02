9 new posts confirmed for Eating Disorder team in the West

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 9 new posts have been confirmed for the Eating Disorder team in the west.

Minister for Disabilities and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte has announced the appointments for the CHO2 area which will initially cover counties Galway and Roscommon.

The Department of Health has confirmed a €900,000 investment for the recruitment process – with all posts due to be filled by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the recruitment drive will also facilitate the hiring of a dedicated consultant.

It’s estimated that eating disorders will affect up to 4% of the population at some stage in their lives and are most prevalent amongst those aged 15-34.

Minister Anne Rabbitte says increased investment is the only way to tackle the issue and this funding will allow people to access the supports they need to recover.