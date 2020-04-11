9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – As of 1pm Saturday 11th April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

· An additional 553 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories. 9 of these cases are in Galway, bringing Galway’s total to 169 cases, still at the lower end of the scale.

· An additional 286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 8,928 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 9th April (7,787 cases) – and including German results received to that date-, reveals:

· 45% are male and 54% are female, with 356 clusters involving 1,626 cases

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 1,718 cases (22%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 253 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 2,141 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 4,156 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 581 cases (8%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 8%