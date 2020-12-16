9 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 431 nationwide with 6 additional deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,140 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 15th December, the HPSC has been notified of 431 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 77,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

185 are men / 244 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

134 in Dublin, 53 in Donegal, 25 in Cavan, 24 in Louth, 22 in Mayo, and the remaining 173 cases are spread across all other remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 207 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are seeing significant and concerning indicators that this disease in moving in the wrong direction, including an increase in positivity rates, and 7 day and 14 day incidence, and our 5 day average has now increased to 339 cases. Recent international experience has demonstrated just how quickly this disease can get out of control.”

“These trends are all the more troubling because of the delicate and precarious situation we are in – as a country, we are heading into a period of potential widespread inter-household and inter-generational mixing. This is an ideal opportunity for the virus to spread and impact on those most vulnerable to its severest effects. Don’t give COVID-19 this chance: limit your contacts, prioritise who you meet, and let’s remain vigilant so we can get through this together. NPHET will meet tomorrow to review the epidemiological situation.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 15 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 15Dec2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 15Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days (15Dec2020) Ireland 431 87.9 4185 Donegal 53 245.6 391 Louth 24 201.7 260 Kilkenny 15 197.5 196 Carlow <5 156.3 89 Cavan 25 147 112 Longford <5 137 56 Monaghan 7 136.8 84 Limerick 13 122.6 239 Laois 13 113.3 96 Mayo 22 105 137 Dublin 134 97.7 1316 Wicklow <5 82.1 117 Waterford <5 79.2 92 Offaly 8 78.2 61 Kildare 17 67.9 151 Tipperary <5 67.7 108 Meath 12 65.6 128 Wexford 15 56.8 85 Sligo <5 50.4 33 Galway 9 50 129 Kerry 17 42 62 Roscommon <5 38.7 25 Westmeath <5 34.9 31 Leitrim <5 28.1 9 Cork 18 27.6 150 Clare <5 23.6 28

The 5 day moving average of cases is 339.

The 7 day incidence rate is 48.7 per 100,000 of population.