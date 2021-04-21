9 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 401 nationwide with 15 additional deaths

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 15 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Of the deaths notified today, 2 in April, 3 in March, 6 in February, 4 in January or earlier.
The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 56-90 years.
There has been a total of 4,856* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 20th April, the HPSC has been notified of 401 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There has now been a total of 244,695** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 217 are men / 181 are women
- 73% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 182 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 31 in Donegal, 23 in Limerick, 22 in Cork and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 17 other counties.***
As of 8am today, 182 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 19th, 2021, 1,219,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 863,958 people have received their first dose
- 355,529 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 previous deaths. The figure of 4,856 confirmed deaths reflects this.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 244,695 confirmed cases reflects this.
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 20Apr2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 20Apr2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (07Apr2021 to 20Apr2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (07Apr2021 to 20Apr2021)
|Ireland
|401
|376
|113.4
|5402
|Donegal
|31
|24
|214.8
|342
|Kildare
|40
|33
|209.4
|466
|Offaly
|<5
|7
|188.6
|147
|Longford
|10
|7
|176.2
|72
|Dublin
|182
|158
|168.3
|2267
|Meath
|20
|25
|158.9
|310
|Westmeath
|9
|9
|129.5
|115
|Laois
|7
|6
|126.3
|107
|Cavan
|<5
|4
|110.3
|84
|Leitrim
|0
|3
|96.7
|31
|Louth
|8
|9
|92.3
|119
|Mayo
|0
|8
|91.2
|119
|Limerick
|23
|14
|90.8
|177
|Roscommon
|<5
|3
|83.7
|54
|Monaghan
|<5
|2
|83.1
|51
|Galway
|9
|13
|79.8
|206
|Wicklow
|<5
|6
|72.3
|103
|Tipperary
|21
|13
|71.4
|114
|Carlow
|<5
|3
|70.3
|40
|Waterford
|0
|3
|56.8
|66
|Wexford
|<5
|3
|41.4
|62
|Kerry
|<5
|3
|39.9
|59
|Clare
|<5
|2
|39.6
|47
|Cork
|22
|13
|37
|201
|Sligo
|0
|3
|33.6
|22
|Kilkenny
|<5
|1
|21.2
|21
- 7-day incidence 54.7
- 5-day moving average 376~The 5-da