9 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 401 nationwide with 15 additional deaths

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 15 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths notified today, 2 in April, 3 in March, 6 in February, 4 in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 56-90 years.

There has been a total of 4,856* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 20th April, the HPSC has been notified of 401 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 244,695** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 217 are men / 181 are women
  • 73% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 182 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 31 in Donegal, 23 in Limerick, 22 in Cork and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 17 other counties.***

As of 8am today, 182 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 19th, 2021, 1,219,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 863,958 people have received their first dose
  • 355,529 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 previous deaths. The figure of 4,856 confirmed deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 244,695 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 20Apr2021)5 day moving average (to midnight 20Apr2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (07Apr2021 to 20Apr2021)New Cases during last 14 days (07Apr2021 to 20Apr2021)
Ireland401376113.45402
Donegal3124214.8342
Kildare4033209.4466
Offaly<57188.6147
Longford107176.272
Dublin182158168.32267
Meath2025158.9310
Westmeath99129.5115
Laois76126.3107
Cavan<54110.384
Leitrim0396.731
Louth8992.3119
Mayo0891.2119
Limerick231490.8177
Roscommon<5383.754
Monaghan<5283.151
Galway91379.8206
Wicklow<5672.3103
Tipperary211371.4114
Carlow<5370.340
Waterford0356.866
Wexford<5341.462
Kerry<5339.959
Clare<5239.647
Cork221337201
Sligo0333.622
Kilkenny<5121.221
  • 7-day incidence 54.7
  • 5-day moving average 376~The 5-da

