9 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 393 nationally and three further deaths in May

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Of the deaths notified today 3 occurred in May, 2 occurred in March and 3 occurred in February or earlier.
The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 55 – 97 years.
There has been a total of 4,921* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Wednesday 5th May, the HPSC has been notified of 393 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 251,474** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 175 are men / 211 are women
- 79% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 28 years old
- 173 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Donegal, 15 in Meath and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties***.
As of 8am today, 131 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of Tuesday 4th May, 1,655,866 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 1,201,373 people have received their first dose
- 454,493 people have received their second dose
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We all want the easing of restrictions next week to be a significant turning point in this pandemic. We have worked so hard to reduce the spread of this disease. More than 30% of adults have now been vaccinated with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ireland and it is time to feel hopeful and to start planning our summer.
“The choices we make now are vital to minimise the incidence of COVID-19 throughout May and June. Prioritise being outside and avoid crowds. Know the symptoms – self-isolate immediately and phone your GP if you have them. By protecting yourself, you are protecting everyone you know from infection.”
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 4,921 confirmed deaths reflects this.
** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed case. The figure of 251,474 confirmed cases reflects this.
*** County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 5th May 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 05May2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 05May2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (22Apr2021 to 05May2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (22Apr2021 to 05May2021)
|Ireland
|393
|410
|129.7
|6,178
|Donegal
|26
|27
|270.1
|430
|Kildare
|34
|34
|260.2
|579
|Westmeath
|7
|11
|200.5
|178
|Dublin
|173
|171
|183.5
|2,472
|Tipperary
|12
|13
|148.5
|237
|Meath
|15
|17
|143.6
|280
|Cavan
|<5
|10
|139.2
|106
|Offaly
|<5
|6
|129.6
|101
|Limerick
|13
|14
|125.2
|244
|Longford
|<5
|2
|115
|47
|Louth
|7
|12
|114.1
|147
|Roscommon
|9
|7
|111.6
|72
|Wicklow
|<5
|7
|95.5
|136
|Monaghan
|5
|3
|91.2
|56
|Leitrim
|<5
|2
|87.4
|28
|Carlow
|6
|3
|86.1
|49
|Galway
|9
|11
|84.9
|219
|Cork
|42
|33
|81.1
|440
|Waterford
|<5
|5
|71.4
|83
|Laois
|5
|3
|53.1
|45
|Mayo
|0
|4
|45.2
|59
|Clare
|5
|3
|43.8
|52
|Kilkenny
|<5
|3
|39.3
|39
|Wexford
|5
|4
|28.7
|43
|Sligo
|0
|1
|25.9
|17
|Kerry
|<5
|2
|12.9
|19
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence rate is 66
- 5-day moving average is 410