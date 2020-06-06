9 more deaths from COVID-19, 24 new cases, no new cases in Galway for fourth consecutive day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 9 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,678* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 5 June the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,183** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.



Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 4 June (25,159 cases), reveals:



· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,319 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 410 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,059 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,127 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,528 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,423 cases (6%)

There are no new cases in Galway for a fourth consecutive day, with the total number of cases so far remaining at 481.

Nationally, of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%