89 new cases of coronavirus in Galway with 1,620 nationwide, 12 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 89 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Galway.

In the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, 1,620 cases have been notified nationwide and 12 additional people have died.

Galway has recorded the third highest number of cases in this evening’s figures at 89.

Dublin has once again recorded the highest at 498 followed by Limerick with 203.

73 cases have been detected in Cork, 67 in Mayo and the remaining 690 cases are spread across all other counties.

2,237 people have died with COVID-19 in Ireland in 2020.