86% of Connacht consumers have confidence in dairy farmers and climate change

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 9 in 10 consumers in Connacht have confidence that Irish dairy farmers will make changes to achieve climate action targets.

The findings are from a survey of 1,500 adults nationwide by the European Milk Forum.

It’s part of their “Dairy in a Healthy and Sustainable European Food System” campaign.

Almost 8 in 10 people in Connacht said the industry is hugely important to Ireland – and the same number said it should be supported to remain viable for future generations.

4 in 10 expressed concerns about farmers remaining economically viable in the face of climate challenges.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Zoe Kavanagh of the National Dairy Council agreed farmers have been under intense scrutiny.