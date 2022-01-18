855 new residential address points added in Galway last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 855 new residential address points were added in Galway last year.

The latest report from GeoDirectory also shows a further 853 residential buildings were under construction in the county in the final quarter of 2021.

The number of new home addresses registered nationwide last year fell by 17 percent.

Almost half of the total of new addresses were found in the Greater Dublin Area, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.

The average residential property price in county Galway was €270,671 in the twelve months to October, with a total of 2,056 transactions taking place.

The highest average residential property price in Galway City was at €312,462.

CEO of GeoDirectory, Dara Keogh, says a national reduction in new homes registrations was expected...

More on Galway Bay fm news