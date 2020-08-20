8,500 homes and businesses in Galway remain without power after Storm Ellen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 8,500 homes and businesses in Galway remain without power this lunchtime after Storm Ellen passed through the county overnight.

ESB crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

The Ballinasloe and Creagh area remains the worst affected where 5,200 homes and businesses are without power.

In Loughrea, 1400 properties are experiencing outages while 1100 customers in Athenry cannot access power.

544 homes and businesses in Ballygar are also without power, as well as 74 in Glenamaddy.

33 properties in Claregalway, 28 in Kilcolgan and 10 in Carraroe are also experiencing outages.

Meanwhile, the ESB is warning people to stay clear from fallen electricity lines as the county council reports fallen telephone poles across Galway.

ESB is urging people to report any damage to 1800 372 999.

Nationally, 104 thousand homes and businesses are without power

The ESB says some people could be without electricity for days after power was restored to 90 thousand customers.

A full list of locations where debris and fallen trees are causing obstructions is available on the news section of galwaybayfm.ie