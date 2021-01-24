85 new cases in Galway, 1,378 nationally and 23 further deaths from COVID-19

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 23 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

All 23 of these deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 61-99 years.

There has been a total of 2,970 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.



As of midnight, Saturday 23rd January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,378 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 187,554* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.



Of the cases notified today:

643 are men / 730 are women

58% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

379 in Dublin, 145 in Cork, 86 in Wexford, 85 in Galway, 71 in Limerick, and the remaining 612 cases are spread across all other counties**

As of 2pm today, 1,931 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 218 are in ICU. 44 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: “While we are starting to make progress in reducing the level of the virus in the community, this is a critical time for all of us to hold firm to the public health advice. We must not let down our guard against this highly infectious disease and the risk it poses to ourselves and those most medically vulnerable to infection.

“There is a huge volume of disease in the country and the recent surge in cases continues to place an unprecedented strain on ICUs, hospitals and other frontline healthcare services. The answer lies in driving down social contacts and congregation in all settings, including in workplaces.

“Everyone who can, should work from home where possible. For those of us who cannot work from home, it is essential to follow the public health advice in the workplace, such as the wearing of face coverings when moving around communal areas. We urge all employers to facilitate home working as much as possible and to ensure strict adherence to public health measures in the workplace.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 confirmed cases. The figure of 187,554 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 23 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases**(to midnight 23Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 23Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days(to 23Jan2021) Ireland 1,378 840.7 40,031 Monaghan 61 1,661.6 1,020 Mayo 40 1,322.5 1,726 Louth 59 1,259.3 1,623 Carlow 21 1,103.1 628 Wexford 86 1,056.6 1,582 Waterford 50 984.7 1,144 Limerick 71 974.9 1,900 Dublin 379 937.8 12,635 Galway 85 892.0 2,302 Donegal 33 826.0 1,315 Cavan 26 800.8 610 Cork 145 800.4 4,345 Meath 59 773.7 1,509 Offaly 28 705.5 550 Kildare 44 698.4 1,554 Laois 17 673.0 570 Clare 17 663.2 788 Roscommon 8 646.1 417 Tipperary 26 641.2 1,023 Wicklow 27 525.9 749 Kilkenny 16 468.6 465 Westmeath 22 454.0 403 Kerry 18 437.4 646 Sligo 23 431.8 283 Longford 9 376.8 154 Leitrim 8 280.9 90

7-day incidence 312

5-day moving average 2,148