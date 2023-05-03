84 on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 84 people are on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today.

There are 50 patients without a bed at UHG, and a further 34 people waiting on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally, 712 people are waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals today, including 25 children.

It comes as the INMO hosts its annual conference today, with members calling for action to address overcrowding and under-staffing in hospitals

General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says overcrowding affects both patients and staff: