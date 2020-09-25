Confusion escalates over publication of Galway 2020 accounts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Confusion has escalated over the timeline for the publication of Galway 2020’s accounts.

In a letter to Galway based Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly, this week, Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin wrote that the 2019 accounts for the company would be put before an AGM of Galway 2020 this afternoon and would then be published on the company’s website.

However, this morning, Galway 2020 said that the company would not be releasing their accounts until later in the year, and that the board meeting would be a standard one.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, however, the Department of Arts and Culture claimed that the agenda included an item to finalise documentation for its accounts to be submitted to the Companies Registration Office.

The statement continues that in line with statutory requirements, the submission will happen before the end of September and at that stage, the 2019 accounts will be made available on the Galway 2020 website.

While the department is insisting the publication will be next week Galway 2020 has not given an exact publication date, and in a statement only says the release will be later in the year.