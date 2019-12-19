83 new jobs announced for Galway city-based med-tech company

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 83 new jobs have been announced for a med-tech company based in Dangan in the city.

Aerogen made the announcement this afternoon as it opened its new Engineering Labs in Galway Business Park to facilitate its growing international market.

Aerogen produces drug delivering technology which improves patient response in emergency departments and is a world leader in the sector.

Minister of State for Trade, Employment and Business Pat Breen as well as CEO of Enterprise Ireland Julie Sinnamon attended the opening of Aerogen’s second building this afternoon.

Founder and CEO of Aerogen, John Power says it's great news for a Galway company