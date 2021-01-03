800 houses in Briarhill, Doughiska and Monivea Road to be affected by burst watermain

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Irish Water working in partnership with Galway City Council wish to advise that a burst watermain will cause an impact to the supply of customers on the Monivea Road.

This watermain burst on the Monivea Road, near Clayton Hotel, occurred during the night and up to 800 houses in the Briarhill and Doughiska areas are affected. The Galway Clinic is also affected.

It is likely that water supply will be off until 5pm.

A crew is on the way and are arranging traffic management for the repair.

There will be traffic lights in place on Monivea Rd for the work.

Customers are asked to direct their queries to 1850 278 278