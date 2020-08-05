800 employees in Galway cease Pandemic Unemployment Payment claim in last week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of people in Galway claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is down by 800 this week.

The Department of Social Protection has paid out 85.2 million euro nationally this week under the scheme.

14,600 people across Galway are in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

That’s down from 15,400 the week previous.

Nationally, 274,600 people are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week – down 12,300 from last week.

Overall, numbers have dropped 54 per cent since its peak on May 5th.

In Galway, there’s been a 45 per cent drop since May 5th – when 32,300 people claimed the weekly payment.

The total amount paid under PUP now exceeds 3 billion euro.