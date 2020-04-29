800 children waiting over a year for community psychology services in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 800 children have been waiting more than a year for community psychology services in Galway.

According to the HSE’s latest figures, Galway has the second longest waiting list nationwide, just behind Dublin at 830.

Nationally, nearly 3,200 children have been waiting more than a year for community psychology services.

Meanwhile, close to 5,500 children have been waiting for at least six months.

President of the Psychological Society of Ireland Mark Smyth, says the coronavirus crisis will make the situation worse….