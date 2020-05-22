80 percent of people in west changed financial priorities due to pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey has found that almost 80 percent of people in the west have changed their financial priorities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report by German digital bank N26, has also found that people in Connacht have the highest level of fear about their financial situation.

According to the report, 67 percent of people in the west have expressed concerns about the economy, with 34 percent of these stating job worries as their key concern.

Connacht residents have expressed the highest level of anxiety for their own financial situation at 49 percent, compared to 42 percent in Munster.

The report has also found that people in the west are among the most financially savvy, with 54 percent saying they have long-term saving plans.

Meanwhile, the online study of over 10 thousand consumers from 13 countries, has revealed that Irish consumers are only behind their Greek counterparts in terms of financial concerns.

