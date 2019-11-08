8 million euro for controversial Gort social housing project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 8 million euro has been confirmed to provide 31turnkey social housing units in Gort, at a location whose future was debated at recent county council meetings.

Turnkey social housing is where local authorities buy ready to go houses or apartments in newly built estates.

At the September and October meetings of the County Council Cllr PJ Murphy raised concerns over the possibility that all 138 residential units at Garrai Mhic Aodha on the Tubber Road could be used for social housing.

The newly announced funding will enable the purchasing of 31 of the units, including 17 two bed houses and 14 three bed houses.

Minister of State and Galway East TD, Ciaran Cannon says the project will provide much needed housing for the town and surrounding area.

Local Fine Gael councillor PJ Murphy is cautiously welcoming the much needed housing.

However, he’s calling on the County Council to ensure that a cap is put in place for social housing in the new residential development.

Councillor Murphy says locals should also have a fair chance to privately purchase housing in the estate.