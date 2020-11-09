8% increase in start-ups across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded an eight percent increase in the number of new companies formed year-on-year.

A new report by Vision Net has found that 215 start-ups were formed in the area over the past three months.

Nationwide there’s been a 37 percent rise in the number of new companies formed in the third quarter of this year, compared to the previous three months.

Nearly 15-hundred additional companies were formed in that period, according to Vision Net.

The retail and wholesale sectors experienced the biggest growth year-on-year.