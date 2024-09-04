Galway Bay FM

4 September 2024

~1 minutes read

8 Galway schools named in report into historical sexual abuse.

Share story:
8 Galway schools named in report into historical sexual abuse.

Eight Galway religious-run schools are among the 308 nationwide named in the report into historical sexual abuse.

Its publication has led to the government announcing an inquiry into the allegations

The figures were supplied to the Scoping Inquiry by the religious orders themselves, in response to requests for a breakdown of numbers.

The Irish Independent has listed the schools.

The following religious-run schools in Galway have been listed in the report:

Holy Family School Renmore, listed as having had 119 allegations and 49 alleged abusers

Colaiste Iognaid Post Primary with 3 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Scoil Iognaid Primary with 2 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

St Patrick’s National School Galway city was listed, however details have not been given

Tuam CBS Secondary with 2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Tuam CBS Primary with 9 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Scoil Aine Kylemore Abbey Post Primary with 2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

St Brendan’s Boys National School Loughrea listed as having 1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

The historical sexual abuse report has led to widespread shock and sadness across the country

Share story:

Salthill native Brigadier General Caimin Keogh to lead the Defence Forces' South and Mid-West divisions which include Galway

Salthill native Brigadier General Caimin Keogh has been appointed to lead the Defence Forces’ South and Mid-West divisions which include Galway. As ...

University of Galway Students’ Union launches subsidised Life Skills courses

University of Galway Students’ Union has launched Life Skills courses. The subsidised courses aim to increase students’ practical knowledge, impro...

First-of-its-kind Dementia Bus stopping in Terryland this Thursday

Bluebird Care is bringing the first-of-its-kind, Dementia Bus, to Galway city this week. The virtual simulator allows people to experience the disorientat...

Newly elected Ballinasloe councillor latest name for Fine Gael Roscommon/Galway selection convention

Newly elected Ballinasloe councillor Alan Harney and long-serving Roscommon Cllr. John Naughten are the latest names confirmed for the Fine Gael Roscommon...