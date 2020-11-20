8 further deaths from COVID-19 nationally, 330 new cases, 6 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,018 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 19th November, the HPSC has been notified of 330 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 69,802* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 171 are men / 155 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 37 years old
  • 99 in Dublin, 28 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 25 in Meath, 21 in Donegal and the remaining 131 cases are spread across 20 other counties. 

As of 2pm today 283 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 69,802 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 19NOV2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (06Nov2020 to 19NOV2020)New Cases during last 14 days (06Nov2020 to 19NOV2020)
Ireland330113.15,384
Donegal21266.3424
Limerick14217.0423
Louth26186.2240
Waterford9161.0187
Roscommon<5159.6103
Offaly<5137.2107
Meath25129.2252
Westmeath<5128.4114
Dublin99119.01,604
Kilkenny<5111.9111
Longford5105.243
Monaghan7102.663
Tipperary<599.7159
Leitrim096.731
Mayo1595.8125
Carlow<593.153
Cavan<591.970
Clare691.7109
Sligo885.556
Kildare884.9189
Laois<583.871
Kerry583.3123
Cork2873.1397
Wicklow1867.496
Galway666.3171
Wexford742.163

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR