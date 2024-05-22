22 May 2024
€7m funding announced for University of Galway flagship medical device programme
Seven million euro in funding has been announced for a flagship medical device programme at University of Galway.
The BioInnovate programme educates and train future entrepreneurs in the sector, with past participants setting up high potential start-ups.
The funding will support the programme over the next six years.
The announcement coincides with the official launch of the Ian Quinn Centre for Health Technology Innovation at the University.