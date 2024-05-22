€7m funding announced for University of Galway flagship medical device programme

Seven million euro in funding has been announced for a flagship medical device programme at University of Galway.

The BioInnovate programme educates and train future entrepreneurs in the sector, with past participants setting up high potential start-ups.

The funding will support the programme over the next six years.

The announcement coincides with the official launch of the Ian Quinn Centre for Health Technology Innovation at the University.