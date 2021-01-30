79 further deaths from COVID-19 nationally, 1414 new cases – 96 in Galway

print



Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 79 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

78 deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 56-98 years.

There has been a total of 3,292* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 29th January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 195,303** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

667 are men / 742 are women

59% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

608 in Dublin, 105 in Cork, 96 in Galway, 65 in Meath, 59 in Donegal and the remaining 481 cases are spread across all other counties***

As of 2pm today, 1,492 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. 55 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “We have experienced over 1,000 deaths and more than 100,000 cases in January 2021. We have reported more cases in one month than we experienced throughout 2020. This shows just how quickly this disease can spread and how much it can impact public health.

“The efforts by all of the population in following the basic public health advice has seen us reduce the incidence of the disease very rapidly compared to most countries in Europe.

“Despite the recent, significant decrease in cases, there remains a level of infection in the population which is double that seen at the peak of incidence last October. The next few weeks need to see us maintain compliance with all of the measures that are in place so that we can get to levels of the disease that are as low as possible.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 3,292 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 195,303 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 29Jan2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 29Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (16Jan2021 to 29Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (16Jan2021 to 29Jan2021) Ireland 1,414 1,278 536.6 25,551 Monaghan 8 36 1101.2 676 Carlow 36 28 746.5 425 Louth 51 54 744.9 960 Waterford 56 44 739.4 859 Dublin 608 442 654.1 8,813 Mayo 31 42 619.9 809 Wexford 7 36 602.5 902 Offaly 20 21 563.1 439 Meath 65 58 546.0 1,065 Donegal 59 49 529.6 843 Limerick 43 50 523.4 1,020 Kildare 38 47 511.9 1,139 Cavan 18 15 479.2 365 Cork 105 116 466.6 2,533 Galway 96 70 465.0 1,200 Laois 11 14 421.5 357 Tipperary 24 28 409.9 654 Longford 14 12 391.5 160 Sligo 26 13 372.3 244 Clare 18 20 346.8 412 Wicklow 13 24 346.2 493 Westmeath 9 17 345.8 307 Kilkenny 16 12 277.1 275 Kerry 25 19 258.6 382 Roscommon 12 7 232.4 150 Leitrim 5 4 215.3 69

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.